Patrick Kane left the Red Wings game on Sunday night.

The Detroit Red Wings have seemingly turned things around as of late. They have picked up nine of a possible 10 points in their last five games. And they have firmly established themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference Playoff Race. However, they may have lost a big piece in veteran forward Patrick Kane.

Kane left Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury, the team announced. The future Hall of Fame forward will not return to the contest for the Red Wings.

Patrick Kane injury adds to Red Wings worries

This is a major concern for Detroit and Kane. The 35-year-old returned to the ice this season after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in the summer. Kane found early success with his new team, scoring 14 points in 17 games entering Sunday night. The future Hall of Famer has played a big role in Detroit since first putting on the Winged Wheel.

Kane has rekindled his connection with Alex DeBrincat in Hockeytown. The two star forwards played together with the Chicago Blackhawks for a few years. Chicago traded DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, however.

The Red Wings have dealt with injuries up and down their lineup throughout the season. Detroit lost forwards Dylan Larkin, Klim Kostin, and JT Compher for some time earlier in the year. Furthermore, goalies Ville Husso and Alex Lyon have missed time in 2023-24.

Detroit seemed to be getting healthy once again. Larkin, Compher, and Lyon have returned to the lineup. And on Sunday, the Red Wings activated Kostin off injured reserve. That certainly makes this injury to Kane feel like a step back.

The Red Wings and their fans are likely holding their breath waiting for further word on Patrick Kane. Hopefully, the future Hall of Famer has avoided serious injury and can return to the ice sooner rather than later.