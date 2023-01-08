By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had plenty to celebrate of late, with two of their superstar players having etched their names in the franchise history books during the same week. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner both joined the 500-point club this week, becoming the fastest two players to achieve the career milestone in franchise history.

Mitch Marner provided a goal and an assist during the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, landing him in the history books as the second-fastest player in Toronto history to record 500 points. The fastest? None other than teammate Auston Matthews, who made Maple Leafs history as the fastest to 500 earlier this week.

Marner’s two-point game brought him to 501 for his career. He needed just 467 games to achieve the historic feat, 22 games more than it took Matthews. Matthews’ assist on a William Nylander goal put him at an even 500 for his career in his 445th game on Jan. 3, 2023. Marner joined him in Leafs’ lore on Jan. 7.

On the season, Marner is up to 46 points in 40 games, which is tied with Matthews for the team lead. Matthews has 19 goals and 27 assists, while Marner has provided the Maple Leafs with 15 goals and 31 assists, which is the most on the team. Nylander is right behind the duo at 45 points on the year, though he remains well shy of 500 points, with 388 for his career.

The previous fastest to 500 points in Maple Leafs history were Mats Sundin and Rick Vaive, who both needed 495 games to achieve the feat. Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews both surpassed them this week, adding an impressive bit of history to their already-loaded resumes.