Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has moved ever closer to breaking a long-standing franchise record. When Marner scored the game-winner for the Maple Leafs off a power-play goal in the third period of Wednesday night’s matchup against the visiting Nashville Predators, he successfully tied the franchise’s record for longest point streak at home set by the legendary Darryl Sittler way back in the 1977-78 NHL season.

Mitch Marner ties #LeafsForever record for the longest home point streak in franchise history pic.twitter.com/ynHv6Ya5o8 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 12, 2023

There had been others before Mitch Marner who came close to breaking Sittler’s record — most notably Mats Sundin, who had 16 in a row back in the 2007-08 NHL regular season — but Marner now presents the biggest threat to establish a new one.

Mitchell and the Maple Leafs will have to wait until at least next week, though, to see whether he could register a point in his 19th straight home game. After their 2-1 victory over the Preds, the Maple Leafs are hitting the road to play the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night and the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The Maple Leafs will be back in Toronto next Tuesday when they host the Florida Panthers.

As a team, the Maple Leafs are on a roll themselves, as they extended their win streak to three games after preying on the Predators. Marner and the Maple Leafs still have plenty of work to do, though, if they are to catch the Bruins atop the Atlantic Division, as they are still nine points back of Boston.

Mitch Marner now has 15 goals and 34 assists across 41 games so far in the season.