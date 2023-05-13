For a brief moment in Game 5, it appeared the Toronto Maple Leafs had tied the Florida Panthers in the second period. However, the goal was overturned on replay review in one of the more talked about decisions in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With a little under three minutes left, Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly got the puck in space and made a move toward the Panthers goal. He took a shot and began celebrating as if the puck went in.

However, the referee made no signal to indicate he saw the puck in the net. A few replay angles appeared to show the puck having crossed the line. Despite that, the refs returned with a no-goal verdict.

The decision drew strong reactions across the aisle on Friday night. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas was absolutely furious in the wake of the call.

Kyle Dubas was NOT happy after the “no goal” call 😳 (🎥: @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/yF3sESiP3Z — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 13, 2023

On social media, the reactions varied. Fans took to Twitter to blast the decision made, calling it a “joke” and railing against people who believe the officials favor the Maple Leafs.

Fans were upset about the interference call on the goal last year. This no goal call is 100% worse than that. What a joke. — Fulton Reed (@FultonReed6) May 13, 2023

It’s kinda funny how that goal against Samsonov in the Tampa series the refs were quick to call it a goal on the ice. Yet when it’s the other way, they say no goal with conclusive evidence the puck was in. Don’t ever fucking tell us that refs are pro Leafs lmao — Knies Enthusiast (@CurseOfBallard_) May 13, 2023

Other fans took to Twitter to hit back at Maple Leafs fans. Some pointed out a perceived hypocrisy in how Toronto fans approach this situation. And others took shots at where the Maple Leafs are in this series.

Leafs cheered for that exact same no goal call last round LMAO how the tables have turned… — Matt ⚡️ (@matthewkoval_) May 13, 2023

leafs fans complaining about a no goal call when they’re down 3-1 in a series 😭 — 🤖 (@GaIchenyuk) May 13, 2023

Finally, some hockey fans took to social media on Friday night to defend the decision. Some indicated the refs only worked with the evidence they had. Others pointed out the whistle had gone before the puck may have crossed the line.

*whispers* I think "no goal" was the only call they could make there, with the evidence they had. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) May 13, 2023

That pick doesn’t go in until after the play is dead. That’s the right call. Should be no goal — Bryan (@Metalpanthers) May 13, 2023

Either way, the call certainly could have a drastic knock-on effect in this series. Especially if the Maple Leafs go on to lose Game 5 and are subsequently eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.