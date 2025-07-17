The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to unforgettable moments at Chavez Ravine — but next week’s game is set to deliver something truly out of this world. Before the Dodgers take on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, July 24th, a robot will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, bringing cutting-edge innovation to one of baseball’s most time-honored traditions.

As part of the team’s first-ever JPL Night, a robot developed in partnership with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena will deliver the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Adding an extra spark to the announcement, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times broke the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), teasing a unique visitor to Dodger Stadium.

“The Dodgers say a robot from Pasadena's Jet Propulsion Laboratory will throw out the first pitch on Wednesday.”

Built by students from local high school teams in the FIRST Robotics Competition — a global program that promotes STEM education through hands-on engineering challenges — MECHA-P was a fan-favorite last year when it successfully delivered the ceremonial pitch during its debut. With guidance from JPL engineers, the student-led project is set to return in 2025 and potentially spark another viral moment. The ongoing collaboration between the organization and NASA highlights a shared mission to inspire the next generation of innovators through robotics, space science, and community engagement.

This will mark the second appearance of MECHA-P, further cementing the relationship between the Dodgers, JPL, and local robotics programs. According to organizers, this event not only showcases cutting-edge engineering but also spotlights the educational efforts behind the scenes — from mechanical design to real-time programming.

While MLB fans have seen robots take the mound before — most famously in 2014 with “Bruce,” a student-built machine that tossed the first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks game, none have had the institutional weight of NASA behind them. That’s what makes this upcoming pitch especially notable, with a locally built robot powered by world-class science taking center stage at one of baseball’s most iconic venues.

The collaboration between the Dodgers and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory represents more than just a novelty—it’s a celebration of science, community, and innovation. By showcasing local student-engineered robotics on a national stage, the event highlights how STEM education and sports can intersect in meaningful ways.

It’s a rare moment when space exploration, engineering, and America’s pastime come together in front of thousands. The first pitch may last only a few seconds, but its impact could inspire young minds and spark broader interest in robotics. For the Dodgers, it’s a pitch for the future—both literally and figuratively.

Whether the pitch is perfect or awkward, one thing’s certain, Los Angeles and the JPL are swinging for the fences with this year’s first pitch. For fans in the stands and followers online, it’s a one-of-a-kind blend of baseball and tech that could become an instant highlight.