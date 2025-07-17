WNBA Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman shared a heartfelt video message to Caitlin Clark on Thursday, offering her support after the Indiana Fever guard announced she would not participate in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend due to injury.

In the video, recorded during a youth basketball camp in Dallas, Lieberman praised Clark for her impact on the sport and her character off the court.

“Hi, Caitlin, it’s a basketball camp in Dallas, and we’ve got tons of children, and I just want to personally say thank you,” Lieberman said in the video posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for the game. Thank you for our friendship. I so admire you as a human being. You’re epic as the basketball player, but we’re praying that you will heal quickly.”

Lieberman also acknowledged the disappointment surrounding Clark’s absence from the All-Star festivities, which are being held in Indiana this year.

“I know it’s disappointing, because All-Star’s here in your hometown right now. You’ve changed the game, so many people love you,” she added, before introducing the campers, who cheered in support of Clark.

Caitlin Clark missing All-Star Game, three-point contest

Clark, 23, confirmed Thursday that she will not participate in either the three-point contest or the All-Star Game, though she still plans to attend both events. The 2025 All-Star Game was set to feature Clark as a team captain, leading “Team Clark” against “Team Collier.”

This would have marked Clark’s debut in the WNBA’s three-point contest. She declined a spot last year in her rookie season.

Clark’s absence follows a string of injuries throughout the 2025 season, including right and left groin strains and a quad injury that sidelined her for a total of 11 games, including Commissioner's Cup action.

Despite Clark’s limited availability, Indiana enters the break with a 12-11 record. The Fever resume play Tuesday in New York against the Liberty as they continue their push for playoff positioning.