UCLA's Jordan Chiles is used to grabbing the public's attention, but this time, she's done so off the mat. The two-time Olympian strutted down the 2025 ESPY Awards red carpet in a look from Cong Tri's spring 2025 collection and completed her monochromatic theme with beige Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pointed-toe stiletto pumps.

Chiles' bright beige A-line dress hit just above the knee and was sculpted to stand out to the sides on its own as if Chiles was holding it up herself.

Hey Jordan Chiles, where’s the dress from? It looks amazing 😍 pic.twitter.com/IM2tdmREYm — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The UCLA women's gymnast and rising senior competed in the NCAA championships in April, securing her second national title with her performance on uneven bars and floor.

