Toronto Maple Leafs restricted free agent Nicholas Robertson reportedly has told the team he has no plans to re-sign and would like to be traded, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Nicholas Robertson had the best season of his career this past year with the Maple Leafs, scoring 14 goals and putting up 13 assists for 27 points in 56 games, according to NHL.com. It was his first season in the NHL in which he played more than 15 games.

The Maple Leafs gave Robertson more playing time this season, but there is still a thought that the team did not utilize him properly. Maybe Robertson agrees with that, after taking three years to earn playing time with the Maple Leafs as well. It might make sense that Robertson believes he could thrive in a new situation where he is utilized to his liking.

Robertson averaged 11:22 time on ice per game this past season, which is the most of his career, but it is not a substantial amount. The Maple Leafs have a deep forward group, but Robertson played limited minutes on the lower lines. It would be interesting to see him get more responsibilities, whether that be in Toronto or elsewhere.

The Maple Leafs are in control here, because Robertson is a restricted free agent. They could simply wait things out. It remains to be seen what they will do. Robertson does not have arbitration rights, so it is tough to envision him being traded unless Toronto gets an offer it can not refuse. The Maple Leafs are in a bit of a cap crunch, so Robertson could get an opportunity to shine more if he ends up being forced to stay.

Maple Leafs' offseason outlook

The Maple Leafs made a significant move to acquire the rights to free agent Chris Tanev from the Dallas Stars, and that might be the biggest move we see from Toronto. Max Domi has been re-signed as well. As mentioned before, the Maple Leafs are in a bit of a cap crunch. It remains to be seen the implication that has on Robertson, who while he has upside, does not have much production to ask for a significant contract.

Toronto has players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly locked into significant contracts. This group has not had much playoff success, but it is one of the more talented groups in the NHL.

General manager Brad Treliving is tasked with making the tweaks to the lineup to make the team successful in the postseason. It will be interesting to see the moves he has up his sleeve with the opening of free agency looming at noon ET on Monday. Chris Tanev seems like the first order of business for Toronto.