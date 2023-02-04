The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is being held down in Florida, but it’s heading North of the border next year. The 2024 edition will be held at Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, as reported by Elliotte Friedman on Saturday.

It’s actually been seven seasons since the prestigious game was held in Canada. In 2012, the Ottawa Senators played host. But for the Maple Leafs, this is familiar territory. It’s the ninth time they’ve held the NHL All-Star Game, last hosting in the year 2000 at the Air Canada Centre before it changed names.

After all, the Maple Leafs are one of the most prestigious franchises in the league and currently look like a legitimate playoff contender, sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division behind only the Boston Bruins.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman had this to say about the game heading back to the Six. Via NHL.com:

“We are thrilled to bring the NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time, and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of League history,” Bettman said. “Toronto fans are among the most knowledgeable and passionate in our game and the city’s rich hockey history dates back to the creation of the sport. What better place to play host to our annual midseason celebration of the best and brightest in the NHL?”

The Maple Leafs fanbase is as passionate as any in the league, therefore it’s a great venue for the festivities. The Skills Competition will be played on Friday, February 2nd, followed by the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, February 3rd.