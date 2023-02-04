The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is set to be played this weekend in Sunrise, Florida. The Skills Competition takes place Friday night before the main event on Saturday. There is a total of 44 players who have been selected for the prestigious game, with the likes of Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, Alex Ovechkin, and Cale Makar all participating.
In the Skills Competition, there is a total of eight different events, with three new ones. That includes the Splash Shot, which consists of two players from each division where they get a chance to hit targets and dunk their opponents at Fort Lauderdale Beach. Pitch n’ Puck then combines golf and hockey for a par-4 with an island green. Lastly, the Tendy tandem. The netminders get to showcase their shooting skills in this one.
In this piece, we’ll lay out how to watch the NHL All-Star Game, format, discuss the schedule, and give fans a full look at the rosters.
How to watch 2023 NHL All-Star Game
The NHL All-Star Game begins at 3 PM ET on Saturday and can be seen on ESPN+ and ABC in the States. The festivities will be played at FLA Live Arena, the home of the Florida Panthers.
Format
This event is framed to be exciting as can be for the fans. Each game is 20 minutes of 3-on-3 hockey. The tournament has a semifinal and final. There are of course four teams, the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central Divisions. If there are any penalties in a game, the opposition will get a 4-on-3 advantage. The NHL All-Star Game has had this format since 2016. The Atlantic and Central have never won the tournament. The MVP of the 2022 edition was Claude Giroux. The Metropolitan and Pacific have both taken home first place on three separate occasions since the introduction of the competition.
NHL All-Star Game Rosters
Atlantic
Head coach: Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Replacing injured teammate Tage Thompson)
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
*Auston Matthews made the roster, but he’s injured.
Metropolitan
Head coach: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechknikov, Carolina Hurricanes
Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers
Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Central
Head coach: Peter DeBoer, Dallas Stars
Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars
Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Pacific
Head coach: Bruce Cassidy, Las Vegas Golden Knights
Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks
Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers
Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings
Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks
Bo Horvat, New York Islanders (remains on Pacific after trade from Vancouver Canucks)
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Chandler Stevenson, Las Vegas Golden Knights
Logan Thompson, Las Vegas Golden Knights
*Matt Beniers (injured) replaced by Stevenson on roster.