The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is set to be played this weekend in Sunrise, Florida. The Skills Competition takes place Friday night before the main event on Saturday. There is a total of 44 players who have been selected for the prestigious game, with the likes of Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, Alex Ovechkin, and Cale Makar all participating.

In the Skills Competition, there is a total of eight different events, with three new ones. That includes the Splash Shot, which consists of two players from each division where they get a chance to hit targets and dunk their opponents at Fort Lauderdale Beach. Pitch n’ Puck then combines golf and hockey for a par-4 with an island green. Lastly, the Tendy tandem. The netminders get to showcase their shooting skills in this one.

In this piece, we’ll lay out how to watch the NHL All-Star Game, format, discuss the schedule, and give fans a full look at the rosters.

How to watch 2023 NHL All-Star Game

The NHL All-Star Game begins at 3 PM ET on Saturday and can be seen on ESPN+ and ABC in the States. The festivities will be played at FLA Live Arena, the home of the Florida Panthers.

Format

This event is framed to be exciting as can be for the fans. Each game is 20 minutes of 3-on-3 hockey. The tournament has a semifinal and final. There are of course four teams, the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central Divisions. If there are any penalties in a game, the opposition will get a 4-on-3 advantage. The NHL All-Star Game has had this format since 2016. The Atlantic and Central have never won the tournament. The MVP of the 2022 edition was Claude Giroux. The Metropolitan and Pacific have both taken home first place on three separate occasions since the introduction of the competition.

NHL All-Star Game Rosters

Atlantic

Head coach: Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Replacing injured teammate Tage Thompson)

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

*Auston Matthews made the roster, but he’s injured.

Metropolitan

Head coach: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechknikov, Carolina Hurricanes

Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Central

Head coach: Peter DeBoer, Dallas Stars

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Pacific

Head coach: Bruce Cassidy, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders (remains on Pacific after trade from Vancouver Canucks)

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Chandler Stevenson, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Logan Thompson, Las Vegas Golden Knights

*Matt Beniers (injured) replaced by Stevenson on roster.