In this Madden 26 Passing guide, we'll show you all the different passing types and which ones are the best to use. Overall, Madden 26 features four passing types to choose from, which you'll recognize from previous entries. Additionally, we'll go over controls, hot routes, and more to familiarize you with the system.

All Passing Types in Madden 26 Explained

Madden 26's Passing Types include:

Classic

Placement

Placement & Accuracy

Revamped Passing

Firstly, the Classic Passing type in Madden 26 features a more traditional experience from old Madden titles. It does not rely on any gimmicks or timed button presses. Instead, your player's ratings decide your accuracy and power. You can still use the Left Stick (LS) to influence your pass' direction, or throw different kinds of passes.

The Placement Passing Type emphasizes the importance of power on each throw. Your ratings still determine your accuracy, but is preferable for those who prefer power instead.

Placement & Accuracy works like the one above, but adds more emphasis on accuracy. Now, your accuracy depends more on the timing of your pass and the aiming of your stick. Not as easy to learn, but provides more control over each pass.

Lastly, Revamped Passing is the most complex Passing Type. Overall, this system uses a power meter to determine your throw's power. You can sacrifice power to rely on accuracy, or hit that perfect pass depending on your release. Like EA College Football, the system uses three different meters to indicate the performance of your pass:

Red – Too much power

Blue – Accurate throw

Gold – Perfect Pass

A player can still catch a pass even if it's red. Likewise, a player can still drop a pass, even if it was perfectly thrown. However, mastering this system provides you with more control over each throw.

What's The Best Passing Type in Madden 26?

Overall, we recommend either the Revamped Passing or Classic Passing Type in Madden 26. The former is good for new players who like visual cues on each throw. But for old-school Madden players such as myself, Classic still feels great. However, we encourage everyone to experiment to find the right pass type for them.

Both Placement Passing Types seem obsolete now with Revamped Passing. But if you did want to choose one, we recommend Placement & Accuracy. Better to throw completions than interceptions.

Madden 26 Passing Controls for Xbox & PlayStation

Here are the controls for both PlayStation & Xbox Players on how to perform specific types of passes in Madden 26:

Action PlayStation Xbox Throw Receiver 1 X A Throw Receiver 2 O B Throw Receiver 3 Square X Throw Receiver 4 Triangle Y Throw Receiver 5 R1 RB Scramble L3+R2 LS+RT Throw Ball Away R3 RS Lob Pass Tap receiver icon Tap receiver icon Bullet Pass Hold receiver icon Hold receiver icon

Touch Pass Press & Release Receiver Icon Press & Release Receiver Icon High Pass Hold L1 when throwing Hold LB when throwing Low Pass Hold L2 when throwing Hold LT when throwing Pump Fake Double Tap Receiver Icon Double Tap Receiver Icon Pass Leading L3 LS