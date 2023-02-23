The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for a deep playoff run this summer. However, they will, unfortunately, have to do it without star defenseman Jake Muzzin.

The Maple Leafs confirmed on Wednesday that Muzzin has been shut down for the rest of the year. He will miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs, no matter how far Toronto makes it.

The news serves as confirmation of news most had been dreading. Muzzin skated in just four games this season but now won’t play due to what the team called a cervical spine injury.

While Muzzin hasn’t played, the Maple Leafs blueliner has remained with the team. And his presence has made an impact on his teammates in the Toronto dressing room.

“It’s a really unfortunate circumstance for him, obviously, and something you wouldn’t want anyone to be going through,” Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot told The Athletic. “But I think that there is some solace in the fact that he can be in the rink every day, he can hang out with us, he’s still a part of this team — he’s still a big part of this team.”

The nature of Muzzin’s injury has led to speculation that his career may be over. The Maple Leafs have not confirmed in either direction if that’s the case. However, the team did say a further update on Muzzin’s status would come in September ahead of training camp.

In any event, Toronto is in a good spot right now. They are in second place in the Atlantic Division and seem to be on a collision course for a playoff rematch with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Only time will tell if the Maple Leafs can overcome Tampa Bay without Jake Muzzin in the lineup.