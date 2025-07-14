The Colorado Rockies took a nostalgic and bold swing during the 2025 MLB Draft, selecting Oklahoma high school shortstop Ethan Holliday with the fourth overall pick. The 18-year-old is the son of Rockies legend Matt Holliday and younger brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday, continuing a baseball legacy deeply rooted in purple pinstripes.

“This is a really incredible opportunity,” Ethan said during a televised interview on MLB Network. “I’m so driven by faith. The Lord has really been the centerpiece of my life. I’m just so grateful.”

Holliday, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound left-handed hitter from Stillwater High School, was widely regarded as one of the top power bats in the 2025 draft class. Despite some speculation that he could go No. 1 overall, he slid to the Rockies at No. 4 — a move many scouts and analysts praised. In his senior year, Holliday slashed a remarkable .617/.737/1.309 with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs in just 32 games.

National reactions to the pick have been glowing. CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson described Holliday as marrying “a good approach with big-time strength from the left side,” while Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter gave the pick an “A” grade, calling Holliday “the best power-hitting prospect in the 2025 draft class.”

Rockies take another Holliday in the 2025 MLB Draft

For the Holliday family, the connection to Colorado runs deep. Matt Holliday played six seasons with the Rockies and was a key piece of the 2007 squad that reached the World Series. He made three All-Star appearances with Colorado and ranks eighth in franchise WAR, according to Baseball Reference.

Now, his son will have the opportunity to carry on that legacy.

“I had a little bit of a feeling as the days trickled down,” Ethan said. “There was a little something inside me that was kind of leaning towards the Rockies. My mom felt it too.”

Though he played shortstop in high school, many scouts believe Ethan’s frame projects better at third base long-term — a position the Rockies have struggled to fill since the departure of Nolan Arenado. Still, the team plans to start him at shortstop and evaluate from there.

“He’ll find his way off if he does,” said Rockies assistant GM Danny Montgomery. “But right now, our plan is not to take this kid off short and let him see what we’ve got with him at that position.”

Ethan’s commitment to Oklahoma State — where his uncle Josh Holliday is the head coach — is unlikely to interfere with his professional path. Given his draft position, he is expected to sign with the Rockies and begin his journey toward Coors Field.

With the club sitting at the bottom of MLB standings, this pick injects much-needed excitement into the Rockies’ future.

“The organization has a special place in our family’s heart,” Matt Holliday said. “This year obviously hasn’t gone great, but it doesn’t take much to get things turned around.”

Now, the Rockies are betting that lightning can strike twice — with another Holliday ready to leave his mark on the Mile High City.