Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano is reportedly week-to-week with a broken finger, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Mark Giordano blocked a shot from Aaron Ekblad in the first period of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 shootout win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, and did not return to the game after that.

As a result of Giordano's injury, Morgan Rielly played over 30 minutes in the game. Giordano's absence comes while they miss John Klingberg and Timothy Liljegren on the blue line as well.

Giordano started this season on the third pairing, but had to move up the lineup as injuries to the teams' defensemen took place. Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie have been the constants as the top pair, but the organizational depth of the Maple Leafs is going to be tested with the injuries to Giordano, John Klingberg and Timothy Liljegren.

It seems unlikely that Sheldon Keefe will split up the duo of Rielly and Brodie, because the pair has played well together and is comfortable in that setting.

It will be interesting to see how the Maple Leafs fare over the next couple weeks, and if Sheldon Keefe has anything up his sleeve to help the team over this stretch.

The Maple Leafs will be back in action at home against the Seattle Kraken ahead of a big matchup against the division leading Boston Bruins at home on Saturday. The Maple Leafs blue line has taken a beating, but the team is still in good shape when it comes to playoff positioning. The goal is to stay afloat and get healthy.