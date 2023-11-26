The Maple Leafs need help with their defensive play, and they are likely in the market to trade for at least one defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the most polarizing teams in the NHL. They are loaded with stars who can fill the net quickly, but weaknesses on the blue line and in goal give opponents an opportunity to get back in any game that Toronto takes an early lead.

Their top players include Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner on the team's No. 1 line, and John Tavaeras and William Nylander on the second line.

In many ways, the Maple Leafs are something of a top-heavy team because their first two lines dominate their scoring. That will be the case with many NHL teams, but the difference between first two lines and the third and fourth lines is significant.

As a result, the Leafs could also use quite a bit of help with their bottom-6 forwards.

The Maple Leafs were considered the favorites to win the Atlantic Division title at the start of the season. However, they have lacked consistency since the start of the season and they are not in the top 3. While there is still more than 75 percent of the season remaining, the Leafs would be a Wild Card team in the NHL playoff structure.

In addition to their shaky position in the standings, head coach Sheldon Keefe's team has a weak status in goal differential. The Leafs have a 10-5-3 record in their first 18 games, but they have just a plus-2 goal differential. They have scored 65 goals and given up 63.

Needs on defense and goaltending

The Maple Leafs weaknesses on the blue line and in net have been quite obvious since the start of the season. While it would be great if the Maple Leafs could acquire a top-flight goaltender to repair some of their defensive weaknesses, the chances of acquiring one of the better goaltenders in the league in the middle of the season are fairly remote.

However, the Maple Leafs would have a much better chance of finding a dependable blue liner who could offer a physical presence and also play consistently on the back end.

It appears that the Maple Leafs no longer believe in John Klingberg as a defenseman who can help them. The Leafs placed Klingberg on long-term injured reserve Thursday. Klingberg had been out of the lineup since November 11 with an undisclosed injury. The earliest Klingberg would be allowed to return to play is December 12, but there are doubts that will happen.

Chris Tanev of Calgary Flames could help the blue line

One of the players the Maple Leafs appear to be interested in acquiring is Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev. Toronto general manager Brad Treliving had a long history with the Flames before coming to the Leafs, and he is quite familiar with Tanev and other players on the Calgary roster.

The 33-year-old defenseman has the size, strength and experience to be an asset to Keefe and his coaching staff.

Tanev has played 14 years in the NHL, spending the first 10 years of his career with the Vancouver Canucks along with 4 years in Calgary.

Tanev is clearly a defensive defenseman as he has never scored more than 28 points in a season. Having a player with that kind of identity is exactly what the Leafs need. Many of their offensive players rarely play a complete 200-foot game, and that leaves their blue liners at a disadvantage.

Having a defenseman like Tanev who blocks shots and offers a physical aspect to his game would serve as a positive example for the rest of the lineup.

Tanev's best season came in 2021-22 when he recorded 6 goals and 22 assists and had a plus-35 rating. He has had just one season with a negative rating.

Nikita Zadorova, another Flames defenseman, has also been mentioned as a possible trade candidate for the Leafs.

Corey Perry has been rumored to come to the Leafs

Veteran forward Corey Perry was signed by the Chicago Blackhawks in the offseason, and he was viewed as one of the players who could help steward rookie sensation Connor Bedard at the start of his career.

Perry, a known agitator throughout his career, appeared to be a good fit for the Blackhawks. He had 4 goals and 5 assists in his first 16 games with Chicago, and all reports were positive. However, he was scratched in Chicago's last 2 games and he also was absent from a team practice.

One of the reasons for his sudden departure from team activities could be that the Blackhawks are getting ready to trade him. The Blackhawks have not offered a reason for the change in Perry's status, but head coach Luke Richardson said would likely explain the change in the near future.

The 38-year-old Perry is long past his most effective years in the NHL, but he has an edgy game that could be beneficial.