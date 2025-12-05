Many are anticipating the marquee matchup between Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers when the Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

It's hard not to be excited in a battle of multiple-time MVP quarterbacks, especially when it's their first-ever meeting. Yes, strangely enough, Jackson and Rodgers haven't faced each other yet.

However, there has been some concern about the much-awaited clash after Jackson sat out their practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

“Lamar Jackson didn't practice today, another day of practice missed. This time (because of) an ankle injury,” said NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“No worries though, that (ankle was) stepped on in practice yesterday, (he) should be good to go (against the Steelers).”

From TNF Nightcap on @NFLonPrime: #Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs showed why he's Detroit's top priority to pay this offseason, plus a status update as several QBs battle through injuries. pic.twitter.com/bDlphWRKgN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2025

While Rapoport's prognosis sounds positive, it's not the official word from the Ravens. There's still a possibility that the 28-year-old Jackson will sit out versus Pittsburgh. He has already missed three games due to a hamstring injury.

He has logged a completion rate of 64.8% for 1,841 yards and 15 touchdowns. With just a few games left, Jackson is in danger of registering his least productive campaign since his rookie year.

In their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Day, the two-time MVP went 17-of-32 for 246 yards and zero touchdowns. He was sacked three times.

Aside from the maiden face-off of Jackson and Rodgers, who had a unique 42nd birthday celebration, the game between the Ravens and the Steelers also has extra significance as the top spot in the AFC North is on the line. They both have a 6-6 record.