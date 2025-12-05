The Dallas Cowboys saw their three-game winning streak get cut on Thursday after bowing to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, 44-30.

The Cowboys had multiple chances to pull the rug from under the Lions, but they ultimately fell short. Despite the defeat, Dak Prescott maintained that they remain focused on the goal to qualify for the playoffs with just a month left in the regular season. They have a 6-6-1 record.

He stressed that while they're angry about the outcome, they have no time to wallow in it.

“The guys are pissed off right now. I don’t think this is any deflated moment, like our hands are up, (saying) we’re done. No, absolutely not. I think you’re gonna get a team that’s pissed. I hope it pisses people off the right way and we use it as fuel,” said Prescott, as quoted by The Athletic's Jon Machota.

The 32-year-old quarterback, whom NBA star Draymond Green recently called a “bum,” went 31-of-47 for 361 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice and was sacked five times.

It didn't help that CeeDee Lamb, one of Prescott's main targets, was forced to leave the game in the third quarter due to a concussion. He finished with six catches for 121 yards.

The Cowboys managed to cut the Lions' lead to three points in the fourth quarter, but Jared Goff and company refused to fold under pressure.

“It seemed like every time we got some momentum, they hit another explosive play,” said Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer in a report from the Associated Press.

The Cowboys can show how pissed off they are when they face the Minnesota Vikings on December 14.