When Miguel Rojas expressed his desire to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers during a November interview, he also made a firm call to action to the organization and his teammates: retain the core and become the first MLB team since the turn of the century to pull off the immortal three-peat. The World Series hero re-signed with LA on a one-year, $5.5 million contract, which means step one of his plan is complete.

But the Dodgers may not be able to successfully defend their title by simply keeping the band together. This franchise has reached the top and stayed there by making shrewd additions to the roster. While it is nice to see president of baseball operations bring back Rojas for what will be the final season of the veteran infielder's MLB career, the lauded executive must set his sights on a couple of newcomers during free agency.

There is one player who specifically feels like a nice fit, and he is not the pricey superstar fans may expect. Los Angeles should quickly scoop up outfielder Rob Refsnyder. He is obviously not the flashy acquisition that Kyle Tucker would be, nor does he address the ballclub's bullpen needs like rumored Dodgers target Robert Suarez can, but this journeyman can become a welcome member of baseball's reigning dynasty.

Kike Hernandez stepped up during the 2024 title run and Rojas hit a now-legendary home run versus the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. Unheralded talents consistently flourish in October. The trick is finding the right one. Refsnyder just looks like a guy who is destined to notch a big hit or two for the Boys in Blue.

Dodgers could use a solid bat to platoon in outfield

LA does not need more star power. Although the lineup's core is getting older, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman still inspire a considerable amount of confidence. A loaded starting pitching rotation that thrived in the postseason should be able to pick up the slack when necessary. Filling the spaces in between the Hall of Famers, All-Stars and Cy Young candidates is the real challenge.

Bolstering the bullpen is essential, but acquiring Suarez or another competent reliever could take some time to finalize. Signing Refsnyder feels like a straightforward move that Friedman can pull off rather quickly.

The 34-year-old South Korean is an affordable free agent who can add outfield depth and offensive versatility. He has found success against left-handed pitchers throughout his 10-year big-league career, hitting .281 with a .383 on-base percentage, .443 slugging percentage and .826 OPS in 668 at-bats, per FanGraphs. Although Refsnyder has been a fan favorite and trusted contributor during his four-year tenure with the Boston Red Sox, navigating their outfield logjam is complicated.

Furthermore, he is running out of time to win a ring. The 2012 fifth-round draft pick has only logged nine postseason plate appearances. He would serve a limited role in LA as well, to be clear, but manager Dave Roberts could covet his contact-hitting prowess and professionalism. Rob Refsnyder has the skill set and demeanor to excel in the playoffs. He just needs the stars to align.

A return to his native California would push him closer to a potentially surreal experience. While Andrew Friedman tries to figure out how to maximize the Dodgers' three-peat chances, he must continue to value low-profile signings. Signing Refsnyder would not immediately earn them the “offseason winner” title they have claimed the last couple of years, but it could just be the move that makes non-Dodgers fans shake their head in dismay next fall.