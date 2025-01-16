The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night without one of their top forwards. John Tavares suffered a lower-body injury in practice and the Maple Leafs will have to move forward without him. Their former captain is on injured reserve, which will keep him out for at least a week.

“Maple Leafs F John Tavares has been placed on IR (lower body),” per Leafs PR on social media. “F Fraser Minten has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL).” They followed up with “F John Tavares is listed as week-to-week.”

Tavares is in the middle of one of the best offensive seasons of his career. With 20 goals through 44 games, he was on pace for 37 goals for just the fourth time in his career. He was a big part in keeping the Maple Leafs on track when Auston Matthews was out with his injury. The defending Rocket Richard winner has been back since January 4.

The Maple Leafs are a near-lock to make the playoffs as the second half begins. With 56 points in 45 games, they are in first place in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference. There is a significant drop-off from the division leaders to Wild Card contenders in the East, so Toronto should be safe.

John Tavares must be healthy for the Maple Leafs' playoff run

Tavares left Wednesday's practice limping, per Jonas Seigel of The Athletic. He was hurt in a power-play drill and left the ice. After taking the day to evaluate him, the Maple Leafs put him on IR. While they are at the top of their division, they have also lost three straight games in regulation. The team must snap out of their drought without their veteran leader.

The playoffs have been the biggest issue for the Maple Leafs in Tavares' tenure there. He spurned the Islanders to join his hometown Leafs in 2018. Expectations rose as the young core added a bona fide superstar to their locker room. But they have only won one playoff series in his six years in the Six.

There are three months until the NHL playoffs begin. So while the Maple Leafs declared Tavares week-to-week, they should take as much time as necessary to make sure he is healthy. While they do not have the playoff spot officially clinched, it would take a catastrophic collapse to see them miss the postseason. Without Tavares, they have no chance in the postseason. He must have fully recovered from this injury before hitting the ice.