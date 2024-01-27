Calle Jarnkrok broke his knuckle in practice.

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost a key piece of their bottom-six after Calle Jarnkrok broke his knuckle in practice on Friday. The 32-year-old will be out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, and he's being labelled week-to-week by the team.

After blocking a shot in the practice session, he was seen throwing his glove in anger he headed to the locker room. The former second-round pick in the 2010 NHL Draft has amassed 10 goals and 19 points over 46 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

“We know he plays an important role, not always talked about but his ability to play anywhere in the lineup with anyone is a great trait of his and everyone enjoys playing with him just because of what he brings to the table and how he compliments everyone throughout the lineup really, really well,” Toronto captain John Tavares said of Jarnkrok, per NHL.com.

“He's someone we rely upon so hopefully it's nothing serious.”

The first player who will get a chance to step up in the absence of the Swede is Ryan Reaves, who slotted in on the fourth line ahead of an all-Canadian clash with the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Bobby McMann remains out for Leafs

Toronto is also missing Bobby McMann, who didn't practice on Friday and was subsequently placed on the injured reserve. The nature of his injury remains unknown.

“McMann is as we talked about over the last couple of weeks in these back to backs, has been dealing with something that has been lingering,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Friday, per NHL.com.

“We had hoped it was going to improve over time, but it's lingered enough that it was determined that extending his break would be helpful for him. We're hopeful that when we come back [from the All-Star break], he will be past this.”

McMann has scored two goals and seven points in 23 games in a bottom-six role with the Canadian club. He didn't play in the second half of two consecutive back-to-back sets, missing Jan. 14 against the Detroit Red Wings and Jan. 21 vs. the Seattle Kraken.

The Leafs and Jets will both play their last game before the 2024 NHL All-Star break on Saturday. Puck drops just past 7 p.m. ET at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.