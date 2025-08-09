Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani wants to stay with his team for the remaining eight years of his contract, according to the team president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman. Recently expressing his frustration, Ohtani sounded off about a recent loss against the St. Louis Cardinals. Still, Shohei wants to honor his contract by staying in Los Angeles long term.

Friedman revealed Ohtani's desire to stick with the Dodgers, per Dodgers Nation.

“Shohei Ohtani wants to pitch for the remaining eight years of his contract with the Dodgers,” Dodgers Nation posted.

Friedman expressed how the Dodgers will do everything in their power for Ohtani's future.

“I think it’s more about evaluating after every outing,” Friedman said. “We’re doing this in a very methodical way, and we’ll continue to build. Where that stops, we’re not sure yet. We’ll continue to monitor how he’s holding his stuff, how his body is responding, all of those different insights we can get after each outing. But we will continue to build up. To where and what does that mean, we’re not sure yet.

“But we want to make sure and do it in his first year in a very methodical way. He has designs of pitching for eight years after this, and we want to make this as possible as we can.”

Shohei Ohtani reaches major career milestone with Dodgers

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dodgers pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani recorded his 1,000th career hit in a fitting way as the two-run home run to center field helped seal a 12-6 win against the Cardinals. Ohtani's home run kept the Dodgers ahead, which was the kind of cushion the star needed to close out a win.

After he got through the first four innings without giving up a run, Ohtani knocked in his 39th home run of the season. He's also recovered from elbow surgery, which led to his return to the mound in mid-June. While his initial starts were limited to a few innings, Ohtani has gradually increased his innings pitched after pitching for only three innings in his first few starts of the season.

The Dodgers have carefully managed his workload, considering his dual production as the team's designated hitter and starting pitcher. Despite dropping their recent series against the Cardinals, Ohtani's ability to exceed 100 mph with his fastball remains. The Dodgers have been unwilling to stretch out Ohtani's full starts on the mound.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Bianka Bryant prepares to throw the first pitch before the game against Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka throws out first pitch on her father’s bobblehead nightZachary Draves ·
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts’ ‘over’ claim will catch fans’ attentionJosue Pavon ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) walks off the field after the first inning against Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets 100% real on battling Max ScherzerZachary Weinberger ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches the ball during the first inning against Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer epic jersey swap goes viralJordan Llanes ·
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) celebrates after hitting a three-run walk-off home run in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts shouts out wife Brianna after 3 RBI game vs. Blue JaysRishav Bhat ·
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Wood (57) pitches during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field.
Dodgers celebrate Alex Wood after retirement announcementAbdullah Imran ·