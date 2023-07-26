Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Matt Murray went down with a concerning head injury in April and never seemed to be himself again. That's resulted in the team making a crucial move for next season, placing him on the LTIR:

“The Maple Leafs announced today that goaltender Matt Murray is out indefinitely and will be placed on Injured Reserve/Long Term Injury prior to the start of the season.”

The Leafs didn't give any additional details about the injury. Murray was seen as a potential buyout candidate in order to give Toronto more cap space after Ilya Samsonov agreed to a deal of just over $3 million in arbitration. There were also rumors that the franchise could look to trade Murray.

Murray played just 26 games last season for the Maple Leafs, compiling a 14-8-2 record and 3.01 GAA. Aside from the head injury, he also dealt with a hip and ankle problem. With Samsonov proving to be the clear-cut number one, there isn't really any room for Murray, never mind the fact that he's seemingly not healthy.

Murray was once one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, winning two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins and also capturing an Art Ross Trophy in 2016-17. Despite several injury concerns during his time with the Ottawa Senators after leaving the Steel City, the Maple Leafs pulled the trigger on a trade for the 29-year-old anyway. Needless to say, things didn't exactly work out.

We'll see if Toronto provides any additional details on his health in the coming months.