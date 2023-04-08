My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The NHL Playoffs are right around the corner, but the Toronto Maple Leafs likely would be OK if they got postponed to a later date. That’s because the Maple Leafs saw their top goalie in Matt Murray suffer a head injury in Toronto’s contest against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, and the latest injury update he has received isn’t very encouraging.

Murray’s first season with Toronto hasn’t gone according to plan, as he’s missed long stretches of the season with injuries. And just when it seemed like he was finally going to be good to go for the playoffs, Murray got injured once again. According to Sheldon Keefe, Murray hasn’t taken the ice since suffering the injury, which isn’t great news considering how close the playoffs are.

Via Jonas Siegel:

“Sheldon Keefe says that Matt Murray is ‘progressing’ but still has not been on the ice since he suffered a head injury against the Red Wings on Apr. 2.”

With Murray unable to return to action, Ilya Samsonov will continue to hold down the fort in his absence. In fairness, Samsonov has been very good this season, posting a 91.6 save percentage and allowing just 2.4 goals per game. But having their top goalie duo available in the playoffs could be crucial when it comes to making a deep playoff run.

Unfortunately, it looks like Murray may not be ready for the start of the playoffs, which would not be a great scenario for Toronto. There’s still a chance he could return at some point down the line, but it looks like Murray’s injury woes are set to continue to hamper his first season with the Maple Leafs, and his status will certainly be worth monitoring over the remainder of the regular season.