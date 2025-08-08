After intense speculation about which cornerback would replace Darius Slay in the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive subpackages, Kelee Ringo or Adoree' Jackson, fans were afforded a glimpse at the CB2 battle first-hand in the preseason debut, when the duo went up against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals' starting offense.

The results? Not good.

Each taking a side against a Bengals team struggling to match blows against Philadelphia's Tanner McKee-led second unit, Chase had himself a day against Ringo and Jackson, catching all four of the balls thrown his way for 77 yards and a touchdown. Burrow, too, diced up Philly's secondary even when targeting his other receivers, completing nine of his 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Discussing his experience after the game, Ringo admitted that while he didn't play his best, he still believes in himself and will continue to play with confidence when his number gets called.

“Couple missed tackles. Just (need to) go out there and trust your technique and play with confidence and make the plays that come to you, and on a couple plays I didn't do that,” Ringo explained via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Trust yourself and believe in yourself and play with the ultimate swagger, and today I could have played a little better, for sure.”

Nick Sirianni, too, gave Ringo a bit more grace than his tape may have suggested, noting that the third-year cornerback has done some really good things in practice and hopes that that translates over a larger sample size.

“Yeah, you evaluate everything. Kelee's done a nice job in practice to date, and he's made a lot of plays in practice. Those guys complete those outs on a lot of– I see them make a lot of those plays,” Sirianni noted.

“Ja'Marr Chase is one of the better receivers in the NFL. We've got to make that tackle there in that situation and stop that play for a 16-yard gain instead of it going out there. But he's done a lot of good things. We evaluate everything. It's not just a one-game deal, and I have no doubt that he'll look at the tape, we'll look at the tape, and he'll get better from that.”

Are the Eagles doomed? Will other quarterbacks take a page out of Burrow's book and attack the cornerback not named Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean over and over again this fall? Or will the Eagles find a way to fix the position one way or another? Either with recently acquired cornerback Jakorian Bennett, or via a free agent like Asante Samuel Jr.? Only time will tell, but needless to say, the rest of the preseason will be very interesting to watch indeed.