South Carolina football has been inconsistent. Still, under Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks have an identity and steadily claim to be one of the SEC's better programs. They play an entertaining brand of football, and they are primed for a big 2025 season. They are also making strides off the field with some big moves in recruiting, making the excitement around the team palpable.

Four-star running back Amari Thomas from the 2026 recruiting class announced he has committed to play for the Gamecocks. This follows Thomas' decommitting from Florida State, which shocked him because he's a Florida native. The 5-foot-11 and 193-pound committed through a graphic created by On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. He also said that their culture differed from his, which immediately stood out.

“I think they have a good culture. I've never been to a game, but I've been there at their practices, and you can tell down there in Columbia, they have a good culture down there,” Thomas said, after his second trip to South Carolina.

“I believe them and firmly stand on it because I've seen it myself.”

He first visited in April after decommitting to see spring practice, and South Carolina immediately grabbed his attention.

“The people inside their building – all the people inside the building keep everything real – loyalty, that's what means the most to me,” Thomas said. “I would say, if they never change, they might have a shot. No promises, because you never know.”

The Florida native had a dominant season last year in high school. He rushed for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also improved from 8.9 yards per carry in 2023 to 12.3 yards per carry in 2024. He has rushed for 3,245 yards and 56 touchdowns in high school, with one more season to go. However, it's worth noting that he transferred high schools for his senior year.

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina football team already have a big 2026 class. After Thomas' signing, they have 15 commits for 2026, which is good for eighth in the SEC and 17th in the country.

South Carolina has a team capable of making a run in the 2025 season, thanks to LaNorris Sellers, a Heisman Trophy candidate and a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft. If they win on the field, Shane Beamer will only find even more success on the recruiting trail.