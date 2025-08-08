Although the current College Football Playoff format allows for teams to stumble once or twice and still squeeze their way into the field under certain circumstances, it is vitally important that LSU gets off to a strong start this season. The Tigers head to Clemson and hoist Florida in two of their first three games of the 2025 campaign, so they do not have the luxury of easing into their schedule. If the program is going to get through both matchups unscathed, then it will need a healthy Garrett Nussmeier.

The star quarterback is dealing with a knee issue, which initially raised some concerns among the ardent fan base. Fortunately, head coach Brian Kelly assuaged Baton Rouge's anxiety, reassuring everyone that Nussmeier is not dealing with anything serious. It is certainly uncomfortable, though. The future NFL Draft prospect apparently has chronic tendinitis, which Kelly says stems from the Osgood-Schlatter surgery the player underwent in 2023.

“It's not torn, there's no fraying, there's none of that,” the two-time AP College Football Coach of the Year said, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. “This is preexisting. … There's nothing to really see on film with it… He aggravated it a little bit, but he's good to go.”

Garrett Nussmeier is ready to take next step with LSU

LSU football fans can rest easier following Kelly's update. Nussmeier is expected to practice on Saturday, as he and this teammates continue to prepare for the new season. The term “chronic” is never great to hear, but like the HC said when addressing the media, tendinitis is something many people endure in their daily life. Given that the 23-year-old has been battling it for a couple of years, he presumably knows how to manage the pain level.

Nussmeier's importance is difficult to overstate. He carried himself well in his first season as the squad's full-time starter, throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in 13 games. The senior signal-caller can definitely improve on the 12 interceptions and 64.2 completion percentage he posted in 2024, but he has a solid foundation to lean on in 2025. Brian Kelly and company just need him to stay on the field.

Garrett Nussmeier will face off against fellow QB Cade Klubnik, the man he may be battling for the No. 1 spot in next April's draft, on Aug. 30 in Memorial Stadium.