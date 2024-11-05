The Toronto Maple Leafs will be missing a key player for a huge Atlantic Division showdown with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Auston Matthews won't suit up here due to an upper-body injury and is listed day-to-day, the team announced.

Not a great update for the Maple Leafs. Matthews played two nights ago in an overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, tallying an assist. So far in 2024-245, the former Hart Trophy winner has five goals and six assists in 11 games.

Toronto has a 6-5-2 record and sits in third place in the division. It's unknown at this point where the injury happened, but health problems have haunted Matthews in his NHL career. He's only made 82 games in a season once — in his rookie campaign. Coach Craig Berube did say Matthews was dealing with an “upper body thing” in training camp, though.

The Maple Leafs captain is making over $13 million in '24-25, more than any other player in the league. This organization has struggled to make its presence felt in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and hasn't won a Cup since 1967.

Despite having one of the most talented rosters in the NHL, Toronto consistently fails to get the job done when it matters most. The hope is with a new coach that can change. Berube's squad currently ranks 16th in scoring with just three goals per game. They're also allowing that same number per contest.

Matthews has been the league's scoring leader in three of the past four seasons. In 2023-24, he netted 69 goals. He's currently third on the Maple Leafs in points behind William Nylander and Mitch Marner.

Toronto has lost two straight and will be looking to end the skid at home against Boston, who are right behind them in the division.

Stay tuned for more updates on Auston Matthews' status moving forward.