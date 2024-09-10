The Toronto Maple Leafs and restricted free agent Nick Robertson have agreed on a one-year contract that will pay him $875,000 for the 2024-2025 NHL season, according to Sportsnet.

Nick Robertson is turning 23 on Wednesday, and now he is locked into this contract a week before training camp starts for the Maple Leafs. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent again next summer, so he is hoping to have the best year of his career under new head coach Craig Berube to maximize his value next year. This contract comes after a previous trade request and a stalemate in negotiations this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Robertson can have his best year this upcoming season. He had the best year of his career a season ago, playing in 56 games while scoring 14 goals and recording 13 assists for 27 points, according to NHL.com. He spent some time in the AHL last season, but he should have a full-time role with the Maple Leafs this season with a chance to establish himself as a staple of the team.

It can be tough for a young player like Robertson to prove himself on a team that has established stars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander. In many cases on contending teams, there is not much top-six time for a young player to get a chance, and the power play is even tougher to crack a lot of the time. With Robertson being a left winger, there could be chances for him to play on one of the top two lines, either with Matthews and Marner, or Tavares and Nylander. Either way, this is a huge year for Robertson if he does get that chance.

Nick Robertson hopes to help Maple Leafs overcome playoff demons

The Maple Leafs have been one of the better teams in the NHL for many years, especially in the regular season. It is easy to see why when looking at the stars they have in the lineup. Auston Matthews is a Hart Trophy threat every year, while Marner, Tavares and Nylander are all talented scorers as well.

The question with Toronto has been the depth of the team over the years. The hope is that Robertson could be a contributor that lengthens the forward depth for the Maple Leafs. That would go a long way when it comes to maximizing chances of going deep in the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see how Robertson fares this season, and if the Maple Leafs can find more playoff success.