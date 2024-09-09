The Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Mitch Marner are embroiled in contract negotiations. Marner has been the scapegoat for their playoff struggles over the past five years. While he has been a great regular-season player, they could move on from him to improve their team elsewhere. TSN's Darren Dreger reported that the two sides are not close to a deal as the 2024-25 season approaches.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a top-of-mind, big story from the beginning of training camp and probably until the day that an extension with committed and announced,” Dreger said on TSN1050 in Toronto. “But I don’t have the sense that that’s going to happen any time soon. And I think both sides are okay with that.”

This comes amid reports that the Maple Leafs and John Tavares are working on a contract extension. The former captain had his ‘C' stripped in favor of Auston Matthews this summer but wants to remain in his hometown. His 7-year, $77 million contract that he signed in 2018 is ending after this year. He will be 35 years old when the new deal kicks in.

Marner is in a tough situation because he is never going to be the best player on his team. Matthews scored 60 goals last season and has the second-biggest contract in the NHL. He will continue to be the second fiddle with the Maple Leafs unless he leaves next summer.

Could Mitch Marner leave the Maple Leafs?

There was discussion after the playoffs about the Maple Leafs trading Marner. The Toronto media had vilified him when they went down 3-1 to the Bruins in the first round and they eventually lost the series in seven. While that did not happen, it still is not a guarantee that they will keep him.

It would be understandable if Marner wanted to leave that environment. His goal-scoring expertise would be welcomed in every other city in the league and the spotlight wouldn't be quite as bright. On the other hand, the Maple Leafs have shown loyalty to the “core four” forwards, Tavares, Matthews, Marner, and Wiliam Nylander. While there could be a change coming, Marner has stayed steadfast that he wants to stay with the Maple Leafs.

If he were to leave, the Vegas Golden Knights should make a run at him. They have been attached to every big free agent since their inception, including Tavares, and Marner would be no different. Another goal-scoring forward would keep their competitive window open.

The New Jersey Devils would be a fascinating dark horse contender to land Marner in 2025. They already have a Stanley Cup-caliber roster and have done a good job keeping their core together on fair deals. Timo Meier already provides his type of role but there is no such thing as too many goals. They brought in Tyler Toffoli last season and he did succeed despite the team's failures.

As of now, Mitch Marner is most likely going to remain in Toronto. That is despite a recent report that the two sides are not close to a deal yet. Even with a year to go, this report could spell the beginning of the end for the Marner-Leafs relationship.