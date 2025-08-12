Ten-day contracts are a great way for NBA teams to fill out roster spots. However, there's little to no expectation from players who sign these short-term deals. Nonetheless, for some prospects, it's enough to secure them a home in the NBA. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who made it big with only a 10-day contract.

Branden Carlson

With the Oklahoma City Thunder dealing with Chet Holmgren's injury in the 2024-25 season, the Thunder gambled on Branden Carlson, who was signed to a 10-day contract. Carlson helped fill the void of Holmgren, providing size and outside shooting. He exploded for 26 points and 10 rebounds during the season finale, before helping the Thunder win the 2025 NBA title.

Alonzo Gee

Alonzo Gee wasn't exactly a player who turned heads with his scoring. However, his hustle and defense were his calling card. In fact, a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards was enough to prove that he belonged in the NBA. Gee was a workhorse who carved out an eight-year NBA career. He averaged a career-high 10.6 points per game during the 2011-12 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sundiata Gaines

The Utah Jazz signed Sundiata Gaines on a 10-day deal without any expectations. Little did anyone expect that it would be an NBA G-Leaguer like Gaines who would be the one to inject some excitement back in Utah.

Gaines converted a game-winning three at the buzzer in a tight contest against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, paving the way for a longer deal in the NBA. Although Gaines' career only lasted for three years, his monumental three-point basket still continues to be remembered, even by James himself.

Yogi Ferrell

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, Yogi Ferrell took his talents overseas. He played briefly for the Brooklyn Nets but never really stuck with the team. Midway through the 2016-17 season, it was a 10-day deal with the Dallas Mavericks that altered the trajectory of his career.

This paved the way for Ferrell to shock the world by exploding for 32 points to lead all scorers in a Mavericks win. Ferrell also had nine threes to sink the Blazers, which was tied for the most by any rookie in franchise history. The 6-foot guard turned a 10-day contract into a five-year NBA career.

Raja Bell

At the start of his NBA career, Raja Bell endured as a journeyman. In fact, Bell's NBA career was only due to contracts with various teams. Signing a 10-day deal with the Sixers turned out to be the break he needed.

While his numbers didn't exactly show it, Bell came to life in their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bell chipped in 10 points in the series clincher to help the Sixers advance to the 2001 NBA Finals. He ended up carving out a 12-year NBA career, serving as a solid two-way player for various teams.

Anthony Mason

There's no question that Anthony Mason endured a long journey before finding a home in the NBA. After playing overseas and getting cut by several NBA teams, Mason made the most out of a 10-day deal with the Denver Nuggets, which served as a jumping off point towards NBA success. Thanks to an opportunity with the Nuggets, Mason carved out a respectable career highlighted by an All-Star Game appearance and an NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Avery Johnson

Like other players on this list, Avery Johnson was a journeyman early in his NBA career. As a result, he was no stranger to inking 10-day contracts. In fact, it was a third stint with the San Antonio Spurs that finally solidified him as an NBA player. Johnson played an instrumental role in the 1999 NBA Playoffs, converting a game-winning shot to clinch the title. Not only did Johnson stay in the NBA, but it also opened the doors for his coaching career.

Initially, Danny Green was cut several times early on, barely staying in the NBA on 10-day contracts. During that stretch, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich decided to cut the sharpshooter before Green begged for another opportunity. Fortunately, Popovich granted his request, and the rest was history. Fast-forward to today, Green ended up with three NBA titles with three different teams, becoming only one of the few NBA players to achieve this feat.

To this day, there hasn't been a unique phenomenon quite like Linsanity. Jeremy Lin initially signed a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks after being released, as per reports. With the Knicks dealing with injuries, his number was called by Mike D'Antoni, which changed everything for the Harvard graduate. Lin broke out of his shell and finished in double figures, capped off by a game winner in Toronto and a 38-point explosion against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bruce Bowen

With three NBA titles and eight All-Defensive Team selections to his name, it's hard to believe that Bruce Bowen nearly didn't even make the league at all. In fact, Bowen had already given up on his NBA dream while playing overseas. However, a 10-day deal with the Miami Heat was enough for him to keep trying. Despite only enjoying a minute of playing time with the Heat, Bowen believed that's when he grew as a player. To this day, Bowen continues to be remembered as one of San Antonio's legends.