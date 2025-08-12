The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a significant move to strengthen their developmental pipeline, hiring Mahmoud Abdelfattah as head coach of their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Abdelfattah, the 2022 G League Coach of the Year, will also serve as an assistant coach for USA Basketball’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team.

The hire comes after Iowa finished last in the G League for the second straight season with a 7-27 record, prompting Ernest Scott’s departure after two years at the helm. Abdelfattah’s arrival signals a fresh direction under the Timberwolves’ new ownership group, per HoopsHype.

Abdelfattah, 36,was previously in charge of Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he became the first Muslim and first Palestinian to serve as head coach of an NBA or G League team. He guided the Vipers to a championship in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year the same season.

His coaching journey, however, began at the St. Cloud State University, and Abdelfattah previously worked as an assistant with the Houston Rockets during the 2022–23 season.

Most recently, he led the Sydney Kings of Australia’s NBL, narrowly missing the playoffs in his lone season before returning to the United States as a scout and Team USA assistant. His track record suggests an expertise in developing young talents. Abdelfattah has previously worked with Joan Beringer, Rocco Zikarsky, Tristen Newton, and Enrique Freeman.

The Timberwolves’ decision to bring him in obviously stems from a desire to bridge the gap between its G League affiliate and the NBA team. He is also set to continue working as an assistant for USA Basketball’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team. The decision appears to be the biggest taken by the likes of Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez since taking over as controlling owners of the Timberwolves in June 2025. This was after a $1.5 billion purchase from former owner Glen Taylor, signalling a stark change in direction for the franchise.