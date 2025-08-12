The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a significant move to strengthen their developmental pipeline, hiring Mahmoud Abdelfattah as head coach of their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Abdelfattah, the 2022 G League Coach of the Year, will also serve as an assistant coach for USA Basketball’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team. 

The hire comes after Iowa finished last in the G League for the second straight season with a 7-27 record, prompting Ernest Scott’s departure after two years at the helm. Abdelfattah’s arrival signals a fresh direction under the Timberwolves’ new ownership group, per HoopsHype.

Abdelfattah, 36,was previously in charge of Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he became the first Muslim and first Palestinian to serve as head coach of an NBA or G League team. He guided the Vipers to a championship in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year the same season. 

Article Continues Below

His coaching journey, however, began at the St. Cloud State University, and Abdelfattah previously worked as an assistant with the Houston Rockets during the 2022–23 season. 

Most recently, he led the Sydney Kings of Australia’s NBL, narrowly missing the playoffs in his lone season before returning to the United States as a scout and Team USA assistant. His track record suggests an expertise in developing young talents. Abdelfattah has previously worked with Joan Beringer, Rocco Zikarsky, Tristen Newton, and Enrique Freeman. 

The Timberwolves’ decision to bring him in obviously stems from a desire to bridge the gap between its G League affiliate and the NBA team. He is also set to continue working as an assistant for USA Basketball’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team. The decision appears to be the biggest taken by the likes of Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez since taking over as controlling owners of the Timberwolves in June 2025. This was after a $1.5 billion purchase from former owner Glen Taylor, signalling a stark change in direction for the franchise.

More Timberwolves News
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks to score as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center.
Lakers-Rockets, Warriors-Mavs highlight NBA Christmas scheduleAbdullah Imran ·
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller (33) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
3 way-too-early Minnesota Timberwolves trade candidates in 2025-26 seasonRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Russell Westbrook with logos around him
Russell Westbrook’s last-ditch options in free agencyBrett Siegel ·
Clot Adidas AE 1, Anthony Edwards, Adidas, Clot, Edison Chen
Anthony Edwards, Adidas partner with Clot for new Adidas AE 1Dominik Zawartko ·
May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots the ball againts Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ stern 5-word post grabs attentionPaolo Mariano ·
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Timberwolves make pair of roster moves for 2025-26 seasonDavid Yapkowitz ·