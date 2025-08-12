The Denver Broncos were one of the top defenses in the NFL last season. Their 2025 free agency class only bolstered the defensive depth chart.

Most notably, general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton brought in two former San Francisco 49ers: safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw. While Hufanga has been participating in practices, Greenlaw has been on the sidelines.

He suffered a quad injury on Thursday, July 31, something Payton was optimistic about following the team's testing.

“He felt a tweak, but fortunately the scans were good,” Payton said, according to Broncos' lead writer Aric DiLalla. “We're going to be smart with bringing him back, but we see him getting work and being a part of next week.”

Now, 12 days later, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette is confirming that Greenlaw is back on the practice field. It's a great sign for Greenlaw, who missed most of 2024 while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Super Bowl LVIII.

But not all news is good out of Denver on Tuesday, with another linebacker on the sidelines.

“Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto has a hoodie on and doesn't appear he will practice,” Tomasson posted on X. “He had a slight limp during his dominant series Saturday.”

That limp first appeared during the Broncos' first preseason opener against the 49ers. His impact is irreplaceable, evident in his breakout 2024 campaign.

Bonitto appeared in all 17 games, recording 48 tackles and 13.5 sacks – the third-best sack total in the NFL – along with two forced fumbles and a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown. He was recently placed No. 38 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025.

There has been no update on Bonitto's injury, so his status will be worth monitoring as the regular season approaches. The Broncos kickoff the year on September 7 when they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.