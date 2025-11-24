Shedeur Sanders made his father and NFL legend Deion Sanders proud following one of his highlights in the Cleveland Browns' matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Shedeur is going through his rookie campaign in the NFL following an amazing collegiate career at Jackson State and Colorado. He started the 2025 season deep in the quarterback depth chart until the team made moves that had him rise in the rotation. And due to a concussion that Dillon Gabriel was dealing with, Shedeur received his first career start against Las Vegas.

The rookie quarterback showcased plenty of great moments throughout the contest. He even completed a deep pass for 53 yards to receiver Isaiah Bond. Deion watched the game from the stands and got excited after seeing his son pull off the remarkable highlight.

How Shedeur Sanders, Browns played against Raiders

Shedeur Sanders wowed his father with many highlights as he led the Browns to a solid 24-10 win over the Raiders.

Article Continues Below

Cleveland took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Las Vegas scored a field goal in the second period and didn't reach the end zone until the fourth quarter. Despite this, Sanders executed the dagger with his first touchdown pass to Dylan Sampson for 66 yards.

Sanders wasn't perfect throughout his start, but he delivered plenty of promise with his many solid moments. He completed 11 passes out of 20 attempts for 209 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

Quinshon Judkins shined in the run game, especially in the red zone. He had 16 of the team's 27 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Sampson came next with seven carries for 23 yards while recording two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Bond came next with two receptions for 58 yards, while Harold Fannin Jr. caught four passes for 40 yards.

Cleveland improved to a 3-8 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the AFC North Division standings. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 13th place. They are above the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans while trailing the Bengals and Miami Dolphins.

The Browns will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.