The Sacramento Kings may be in shambles as a franchise right now, but they still managed to take a 128-123 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. Now, it's worth mentioning that the Nuggets were on the second night of a back-to-back, so that certainly played a part. But the Kings need every win they can get right now as the franchise continues to flounder.

One of the main catalysts behind the Kings' all-important victory against the Nuggets was a former Denver player in Russell Westbrook. Playing against his former teams always seems to light up a fire underneath the former MVP, and on Saturday, this was pretty much the case yet again. He put up 21 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists — and even made an enemy of the Nuggets' mascot in the process.

With 10 seconds left, and the Kings hanging on to a three-point lead, 126-123, Westbrook seemed to get into it with Nuggets mascot Rocky. The Kings were about to inbound the ball along the hash line, and Rocky was in the middle of the court. Westbrook then chased him off the court, driving Rocky off the Ball Arena floor.

Russell Westbrook gets into it with the Nuggets mascot, Rocky, who then runs away from him. pic.twitter.com/PFWyPFxIQY — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 23, 2025

Considering how Westbrook always has the us-against-the-world mentality, it should not come as a surprise to anyone that the Kings guard is being this antagonistic towards someone he was once on the same side as.

But knowing Westbrook, this is not something that anyone should be taking personally. He always relishes competition, and Rocky, on Saturday night, simply landed on his crosshairs.

Kings fire sale should still be imminent

A win against the powerhouse Nuggets may convince a team that they may not be as bad as they've been throughout the new campaign. But the Kings should stay away from that line of thinking. A fire sale should still be imminent, and it looks like Sacramento will indeed be exploring the market once the trade restrictions get lifted.

This Kings team does not make sense as a unit, and they are not going to be competing this year, especially not in the loaded West. This win against the Nuggets is something to celebrate, but this is not something that should change the way the front office approaches their roster-building process moving forward.