When Davante Adams is happy, the Los Angeles Rams are dangerous.

That's exactly what happened on Sunday, as the Rams routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-7, at SoFi Stadium. Adams had himself an enjoyable evening, scoring two touchdowns on five carries and 62 yards.

The 32-year-old wide receiver and Matthew Stafford set the tempo early, giving Los Angeles the big lead at halftime, 31-7. From there, the Buccaneers didn't stand a chance, especially with Baker Mayfield sitting out the second half with a shoulder injury.

The Rams claimed the solo lead in the NFC with a 9-2 record, including 5-1 at home.

After the game, Adams, who increased his league-leading touchdown catches to 12, made a strong claim.

“Davante Adams said he’s having the most fun he’s ever had playing football,” reported ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Adams joined the Rams in the offseason on a two-year deal worth $44 million. He was coming off a brief stint with the New York Jets, where he was reunited with Aaron Rodgers.

They, however, failed to replicate the success they had during their stint with the Green Bay Packers. Being the favorite target of Rodgers, Adams had his productive seasons with the Green and Gold, becoming a two-time All-Pro First Team member and five-time Pro Bowler.

That's why it's quite curious to hear him say that his stint with the Rams is the most fun he's having. But as they say, winning changes everything, and they have been winning a lot. Adams has scored nine touchdowns in their last five games.

Not as fun for the opponents.