The Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday could prove to be extra costly after wide receiver Drake London suffered a knee injury. He was ruled out at the start of overtime, and the Falcons dropped a heartbreaker, 30-27, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

London was having a solid outing with seven receptions for 119 yards before sustaining the knee injury. Atlanta fell to 3-7, including 2-3 at home.

Fans, however, could breathe a little easier, as London avoided a serious setback, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Falcons WR Drake London’s knee injury is not thought to be overly serious, and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he will miss, if any, per sources,” reported Schefter.

London has been one of the few bright spots for the Falcons, tallying 60 receptions, 810 yards, and six touchdowns. He has developed a strong chemistry with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and the team should only improve as they spend more time together on the field.

Penix, however, also exited the game versus the Panthers due to an ankle injury. He will also undergo further testing on Monday.

If the 24-year-old London is forced to miss time, wide receivers Darnell Mooney, David Sills, and KhaDarel Hodge are expected to step up.

The injury bug could not come at a worse time for the Falcons, who are aiming for a late surge to earn a ticket to the playoffs.

Atlanta is set to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.