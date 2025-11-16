With their 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons have now dropped to 3-7 on the year. Despite being in the midst of a five-game losing streak, the Falcons haven't fully given up on head coach Raheem Morris.

Well at least quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn't. The backup quarterback was pressed into action during Week 11 after starter Michael Penix suffered a knee injury. After the game, Cousins gave Morris a clear vote of confidence, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

“He’s a coach that you want to win for, that you want to play well for because he’s in your corner and giving you what you need to be successful,” Cousins said.

The Falcons held a 21-10 lead entering halftime. But then the Panthers responded with a 9-0 shutout in the third quarter. Both teams battled blows in the fourth, ultimately entering overtime tied 27-27.

Atlanta got the ball first, and seemed to be moving in the right direction when Cousins found Bijan Robinson for a 12-yard gain. However, it was called back due to penalty. The Falcons' drive then stalled out, forcing the punt. The Panthers would capitalize, going on a six-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a game-winning 28-yard field goal.

With the loss, Morris' record with the Falcons has gone to an uninspiring 15-23. Atlanta didn't make the playoffs in the first year under his watch. And their latest loss puts the Falcons in a very dangerous spot in terms of making the postseason.

Still, Morris hasn't lost the locker room just yet. They Falcons will still want to see results sooner rather than later.