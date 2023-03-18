Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

March Madness is truly here. College hoops fans have already seen a number of upsets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but Friday’s showing certainly tops it all as no. 1 Purdue basketball fell to no. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson basketball in a massive stunner.

The Knights gave the Boilermakers quite the shocker after playing brilliantly in the first half in what many expected was going to be a blowout. FDU then maintained the momentum heading to the second half en route to the 63-58 victory.

Farleigh Dickinson used a balanced offense to take down Purdue, with seven players getting into the scoreboard–three of which reaching reaching double-digits. Sean Moore led the way for the team in scoring with 19.

As for Purdue, Zach Edey finished with 21 points, but he didn’t get much help from the rest of his teammates.

It was undoubtedly a historic outing for FDU, who became just the second no. 16 seed in NCAA Tournament history to beat the no. 1 seed. Prior to Friday’s win, no. 16 seeds were 1-150 against the top dogs, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Making matters worse for the Boilermakers, it’s the third straight year that they got into the wrong end of an upset. Who could forget their 2022 run when the no. 15 seed Saint Peter’s took Purdue down on their way to the Elite 8? Or the 2021 disaster when no. 4 Purdue fell to no. 13 North Texas?

Sure enough, a lot of fans are in disbelief over what happened, and many couldn’t help but mock Purdue for another poor showing. They just can’t handle the pressure of March Madness.

“Uh guys, the lone time a 16-seed defeated a 1-seed, my father was at my house, us screaming at the TV in the final minutes. Uh guys, my father is watching tonight’s games from our couch,” Nate Taylor of The Athletic wrote.

“There are kids who haven’t learned to talk yet but have witnessed Purdue lose to 13, 15 and 16 seeds,” James Holzhauer of The Chase added.

“MARCH MADNESS at its BEST – FDU # 16 seed BEATS # 1 seed PURDUE ! Wow R u SERIOUS ?” Dick Vitale of ESPN added.

Indeed what a bad day to be a Purdue fan.