One of the most popular pastimes among fans and media alike when it comes to March Madness and the NCAA Tournament is debating which teams got snubbed and actually deserved to be there. One team noticeably absent is St. John's and head coach Rick Pitino blasted the selection committee for not including the Red Storm. But did St. John's actually deserved to be there? Not according to college basketball analyst Doug Gottlieb.
Gottlieb took to social media to defend the committee's decision to leave out Rick Pitino and St. John's, saying, “I think Pitino is incredible. . .but cut through the numbers. They basically beat Creighton once. . .not one else in the tourney. Some bad losses too. I would have had Indiana State in before the two BE teams.”
Following the committee's decision, Pitino and the Red Storm declined an invite to the NIT. The other Big East Conference team that Gottlieb was referring to is Seton Hall who also did not got in to March Madness.
St. John's finished the season at 20-13 overall and 11-9 in Big East Conference play. That's not exactly an impressive record. They did not fare so well against ranked teams, losing twice to other UConn and Marquette and splitting the season series with Creighton. They also lost to fellow bubble teams in Seton Hall and Providence.
One of the things the selection committee has been criticized for is rewarding average/mediocre teams from Power 5 conferences. But it appears as if they got it right when it comes to St. John's this season. Better luck next year, Rick Pitino.