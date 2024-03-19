Whenever an NBA player signs a 10-day contract, the pressure is on to make a lasting first impression. Doing that makes it easier to convince the team you're auditioning for to keep you long-term. Well, for newly-signed Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr., who met his new team for the first time the morning before Cleveland faced the Indiana Pacers, things are kicking off in the right direction.
Morris, getting his first game action in over a month, saw early minutes for the Cavs, entering the game mid-way into the first quarter. Soon after, Morris drilled a three-pointer from the top of the perimeter off an assist from a dishing and driving Caris LeVert. After that, things continued to fall into place whenever Morris was on the floor, and, by the time the final buzzer had sounded, he had finished his Cleveland debut with 14 points on 5-7 shooting and four rebounds in roughly 19 minutes of action.
“If you know me, it wasn’t really that tough,” Morris said of getting into a rhythm early. “The thing was, [my teammates] did a great job of getting to the paint and breaking down the defense. I just had to make open shots. So, when you are at home, and you’re not doing nothing, the one thing you [are] doing is shooting spot shots.”
It's again worth mentioning that Morris had done this only after meeting his teammates that morning during the team's shootaround. Everything to fall into place naturally, like he had been with the team since training camp, seemed almost too good to be true. For a team like the Cavs, who are thin at power forward with injuries to Dean Wade (knee) and Evan Mobley (ankle), Morris's Cleveland debut was a welcome sign, and, based on his first impression, the welcome may last longer than his 10-day deal.
Marcus Morris Sr.'s Cavs debut earns high praise
A phenomenal debut last night for Marcus Morris Sr. pic.twitter.com/W0hP8t8nkV
— Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) March 19, 2024
“He’s a pro’s pro,” Cavs forward Georges Niang said. “That guy has been doing this for a long time. But for him to come off the couch and make that happen is really impressive, and it was huge for us. We definitely needed that to propel us forward. When you bring in a vet like that who has experience, has played a long time in this league, and has played many roles, it definitely was a huge boost for us.”
While the 14-year NBA veteran has seen plenty of stops in his career, with Cleveland being the eighth team of his career, he might not have expected to jump onto the stage so quickly. But, since there's no concrete update on when Wade or Mobley will return to the floor, Morris will have plenty more opportunities to keep building off his first outing with the Cavs. If things continue in this direction, keeping Morris around long-term makes sense, especially since he's playoff-eligible, which is partially why Morris joined Cleveland.
“I’m trying to be here for the (playoff) run, and I’m just excited to help the team in any way I can,” Morris said.
Morris can give the Cavs an edge on and off the court that some think they lack after last season's playoff meltdown against the New York Knicks. Every young, up-and-coming team could use an enforcer and Cleveland found one in Morris. But, if he continues this strong level of play, the Cavs might've found a difference-maker both on and off the court in Morris.