The New England Patriots are entering their Week 18 battle with the Miami Dolphins looking to earn the AFC's No. 1 overall seed. Having some extra reinforcements in the trenches would get the Patriots closer to their goal.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said it, “looks good,” for both left tackle Will Campbell and defensive tackle Milton Williams to be activated off of injured reserve before Week 18, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. Williams is dealing with an ankle injury while Campbell is battling through a knee injury.

Campbell has been out since suffering a torn MCL in Week 12. Before going down, the rookie had become a crucial member of New England's offensive line. His 71.3 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 33rd/86 tackles. Campbell has excelled in pass blocking, ranking 19th with his 76.1 overall grade.

Needless to say, quarterback Drake Maye would certain welcome the left tackle's return to the field.

Williams suffered a high ankle sprain back in Week 11, being placed on IR shortly after. He was a key free agent acquisition for the Patriots and has played the part when healthy. The defensive tackle has put up 27 tackles, eight quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks over his first 11 games in New England. Furthermore, his 72.3 pass rush grade from PFF ranks 25/132 defensive tackles.

With the Patriots' playoff spot already locked up, they may opt to be more cautious with Campbell and Williams, especially since they're coming off of IR. But all signs point to them suiting up against the Dolphins. If they're both healthy for the playoffs, New England will only be taken more seriously as a contender.