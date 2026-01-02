2026 has finally arrived, and while fans and pundits are already looking ahead to a fresh MLB season, it is also an appropriate moment to look back at the surprises that 2025 brought. The Toronto Blue Jays might have been the sport’s biggest surprise last season with their run to Game 7 of the World Series, and one of the team’s most critical forces came in the form of an unexpected right-hander who burst onto the scene in September.

Starting pitcher Trey Yesavage began last season in Single-A, but found himself with the Blue Jays as they embarked on their postseason journey. Up until his Game 2 start against New York, the 22-year-old had only made three starts at the Major League level, but quickly became one of the club’s most valuable playoff arms.

Most will remember Yesavage’s 2025 October for the dominant moments, but it could be the overall picture that should intrigue observers as a new schedule looms.

“Thinking back to when we called him up, you're kind of taking a shot to just bring more talent in, and you're not really sure of how it's going to unfold or what role he's going to be in,” Schneider told Keegan Matheson of MLB.com after Game 5 of the World Series “I said it before the game, man, but the regular season's going to be pretty normal for him now. He's definitely raised our ceiling. I mean, we're talking about a guy that not only is he performing well, but he's handling a lot of stuff well.”

Trey Yesavage has changed how the Blue Jays’ rotation could look for years to come

In retrospect, Yesavage’s regular season should have been viewed as a warning shot to the rest of the American League. Across three starts and 14 innings, the Pottstown native went 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA and a 2.35 FIP.

In his first postseason start in Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees, Yesavage tossed 5.1 innings of hitless baseball and struck out 11 batters in the process. The former first-round pick showcased his splitter and generated 18 Whiffs as the Blue Jays coasted to a 2-0 series edge.

“It’s kind of right over the top, releasing it right above his head,” Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge said of Yesavage’s release. “So everything's kind of coming down into the zone, and you’ve got to pick it up — it's either going to stay in the zone or kind of drop down around your knees.”

The rest of Yesavage’s postseason was not quite as pristine, but it may have been more indicative of the kind of pitcher that he could become as his career progresses.

Trey Yesavage has already shown rare maturity

Yesavage struggled in his second career postseason start. He let up four hits, five runs, and one home run over four innings of work in his first ALCS start against the Seattle Mariners.

Game 2 did not go his way, but when he returned for Game 6 with his team down 3-2 in the series, Yesavage delivered 5.2 innings of solid work. He surrendered two runs and six hits, but also induced double plays to end the third, fourth, and fifth innings.

“I just believed in myself. I know my stuff plays at this level,” Yesavage said after the contest. “I know the defense behind me is going to play at the best of their abilities, and getting three double plays in back-to-back-to-back innings was huge.”

It could be argued that Yesavage’s ability to adapt after a rough start saved the Blue Jays’ season. Moreover, it may have been what gave him the confidence to change the complexion of the 2025 Fall Classic.

Trey Yesavage was brilliant in the World Series and could still improve

As if his ALDS and ALCS heroics were not already enough to catapult him into the limelight, Yesavage pitched brilliantly in the World Series against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

In his Game 1 start, the righty slung four innings and gave up two runs as the Blue Jays earned an 11-4 victory. His Game 5 appearance was even more impressive. He pitched seven innings of one-run baseball and allowed only one run in the process. As a result, Toronto took a 3-2 series lead back home with a chance to clinch their first title since 1993.

“I gave everything I had for this team, for this organization, and they did the same back,” Yesavage said after the start. “I’m so grateful to be in this situation. I gave everything to the fans. I gave everything to Canada and all of the stops I made along the way. I’m so blessed to be in this position.”

Despite what logic might have indicated, the rookie’s year was not done after Game 5. Schneider chose to use Yesavage in relief in Game 7 with the team leading 4-2 in the top of the seventh inning.

On short rest, Yesavage initially looked crisp, but surrendered a solo home run to Max Muncy in the top of the eighth that allowed the Dodgers to gain momentum and eventually win the series in dramatic fashion.

Muncy’s home run might have changed the outcome of the 2025 World Series, but it should not change the narrative around Yesavage’s rookie campaign. His regular season and postseason were impactful. Additionally, his Fall Classic was one for the ages. It is not often that a newcomer can handle baseball’s grandest stage with grace and have enough gas left over to help his team on short rest.

It remains to be seen what Yesavage will be able to provide in 2026. Still, the youngster’s grit and sheer talent might only grow after experiencing a devastating end to what was an otherwise uplifting season.

Regardless of how the World Series ended for the Blue Jays, Yesavage cemented himself as a player who is willing to do anything required to win a title. This sort of commitment is rare among a generation of pitchers who rarely go beyond six innings, but could be a pivotal part of what makes Yesavage a must-watch player in 2026 and for the foreseeable future.