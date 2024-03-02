Marcus Morris' NBA career started off slowly as he only began putting up double digit numbers in his fourth season in the league.. That was in his last year with the Phoenix Suns, but his best moments were with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers. These two teams utilized Morris as a tremendous scorer who can manufacture shots in any spot in the floor, so a plethora of playoff contending squads can sign him from the buyout market.
He played the majority of his games this year with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he was not effective in the role given by head coach Nick Nurse. The talent has been a given for Morris, but his role with the Clippers was the crux of the issue on why he was eventually benched and traded by the organization. He must swallow his pride and accept a bench role that would reward him 12-15 minutes a night.
Morris was a tremendous option during his peak years, but he must realize that his contributions have took a massive hit over the past couple of years. If he is able to adapt and thrive within a new situation, these three franchises can be a huge springboard to revitalize his NBA career.
Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are one team that is one of the worst three-point shooting squads in the NBA. Their best players are slashers, namely Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, so they need to supplement their core with reliable marksmen. Joe Ingles, Gary Harris, and Jalen Suggs have been adequate role players, but they still need someone like Morris who will bring shooting and physicality to the young squad.
The insertion of Morris will not hinder the development of their youth as he will be placed in the second unit as a backup to the forward duo of Banchero and Wagner. A scorer who can produce a quiet 8-10 points in a first round series is something that Morris can bring to Orlando. He has a career three-point shooting percentage of 37.7%, so the numbers can speak for themselves on how he can be effective with the Magic.
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are a destination that may shock some NBA pundits, but Morris is someone who can replicate the role of Jeff Green last season. There are barely any issues with Denver heading into May and June, but for someone who may be nitpicking on this franchise, their bench can be somewhat of an issue because of the departure of Green and Bruce Brown from the championship roster.
Head coach Michael Malone will be relying on guys like Peyton Watson or Justin Holiday who were not earning consistent playoff minutes last year. With the acquisition of Morris, he will bring the veteran experience and impeccable spacing that are vital to unlocking the core of the Nuggets. For any NBA franchise, there is never a time wherein there is a surplus of shooters or rugged individuals in a roster.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are an unheralded organization that can land Morris. It has been well advertised that Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Chris Duarte, and Sasha Vezenkov have somewhat of a similar role in the Kings. They space the floor for their stars, but they primarily are tasked to knockdown catch-and-shoot threes.
Since inconsistency is somewhat of a common theme with these four individuals, adding Morris gives them another body who is close to a 40% sniper who can also play alongside Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis in their front court. The Kings must seriously consider it as a low risk move for their possible playoff success.