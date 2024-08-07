The Seattle Mariners have been without one of their top relievers, Matt Brash, for all of the 2024 season. Brash underwent Tommy John surgery in May and was expected to be out for at least a year.

Despite all of the concerns that come with anyone recovering from Tommy John, the Mariners just got a very positive update on Brash's rehab. On Tuesday, Brash said that he has “been cleared to start a throwing program in Arizona next week,” according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

While there is still no chance that Brash will be able to return and contribute to the Mariners this season, the fact that he is already ready to begin throwing and participating in baseball activities just about three months after having Tommy John surgery is a great sign.

Brash first felt some discomfort in his elbow during spring training, and ended up being left off of the Opening Day roster with right elbow inflammation. Then, in May, it was revealed that Brash actually had a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, forcing to have surgery. Elbow expert Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery and installed a brace in Brash's elbow, allowing him to potentially return more quickly.

The brace in Brash's elbow is likely why he has been cleared to throw so soon after surgery.

What the Mariners are missing with Matt Brash out

Brash was one of the most effective relievers in baseball last season. He led all of Major League Baseball with 78 appearances, had a 3.08 ERA, and struck out 107 batters, giving him an exceptional 13.8 SO/9.

Even without Brash, the Mariners' pitching staff has been one of the best in all of baseball. Led their elite starting rotation of Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo, along with closer Andrés Muñoz, Seattle's pitching has been dominant. With Brash in the fold, they would be even better, giving them another late-inning shutdown arm. The Mariners currently have a slim lead in the AL West, 1.5 games up on the Houston Astros and five games up on the Texas Rangers.

While the latest update on Brash's rehab may not have any impact on this year's Mariners team, it is still great news for the organization. Potentially having Brash for the majority of 2025 is going to be a huge boost for an already incredible Mariners pitching staff.