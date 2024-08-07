The Los Angeles Dodgers' everyday players are slowly returning to duty. Freddie Freeman returned to the lineup on Monday after taking time away to care for his son, Mookie Betts could be activated next week, and now, Miguel Rojas could rejoin the team as soon as Wednesday.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Tuesday before the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies that Rojas will DH for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes tonight and could be activated as soon as Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Rojas initially stepped in to play shortstop when Betts fractured his hand in June, but went on the Injured List himself on July 24 with a flexor strain.

Rojas has been a major contributor for the Dodgers in 2024. In 67 games, he's hitting .271 with a .722 OPS, but he's been even more valuable defensively. Baseball Savant ranks him in the 93rd percentile for outs above average and the 83rd for fielding run value.

The Dodgers can play Miguel Rojas almost anywhere

If Rojas returns at shortstop, it won't be for more than a few games. Roberts also said on Tuesday that when Betts returns to the team, he will go back to the position he's played most of the season. Not a problem. Rojas has over 100 career games at first and third base, as well as 86 more at second.

While Rojas can easily adjust to playing elsewhere, the news is a little surprising. Though Betts is having his typical exemplary offensive season, he has struggled at shortstop (it's hard to blame him, the position is new to him). Betts could just as easily play right field, a position currently occupied by Jason Hayward, who is hitting .209.

With first baseman Freeman back, second baseman Gavin Lux on a tear recently, and third baseman Kiké Hernandez starting to turn it around, Rojas' playing time might become sporadic when Betts returns. He could still be a useful piece for the Dodgers, providing leadership, a bat off the bench, and the ability to give one of the regulars a day off without losing much offensive firepower.

The Dodgers also brought in Amed Rosario and Nick Ahmed at the trade deadline to add to the infield depth. It's hard to imagine how Roberts will balance a healthy Dodgers roster while continuing to give everyone at bats. It's a good problem to have.

Dodgers get more injury updates

As the Dodgers' offense finally begins to appear healthy, the pitching staff is trending in that direction as well. Ardaya also reported on Tuesday that Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium and that he will travel with the team to Milwaukee, where he will face live batters. There is still no specific timetable for his return.

Walker Buehler, on the other hand, is much closer to returning to the mound. He has not played since June 19 but made a rehab start last week and could rejoin the rotation next week. Buehler and Yamamoto will join a staff reinforced by the recent addition of Jack Flaherty and the return of Clayton Kershaw. And that's not to mention Gavin Stone, Tyler Glasnow, and River Ryan. Two of the above players seem destined for the bullpen, assuming everyone stays healthy, giving the Dodgers an embarrassment of riches both with pitchers and position players.