It has been a difficult week for Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman recently requested a leave of absence from the Dodgers as he tended to his son Maximus who was hospitalized and even required intensive care amid a battle with Guillian-Barre syndrome. The good news is that Maximus, after spending nine days in the ICU, has returned home in a much better condition. This paved the way for Freeman's return to the Dodgers lineup in a 5-3 win over the slumping Philadelphia Phillies.

Some things are bigger than baseball. The entire baseball world was sending the Freeman family well wishes after their three-year old son went into full-body paralysis, of which he's now recovering from. Thus, it was a sight for sore eyes when the Dodgers first baseman reached base on a single in the third inning, with Phillies star Bryce Harper embracing Freeman to show him his support after a trying week.

“Freddie Freeman shared a warm moment with Bryce Harper at first base just now after reaching on a single. You have to imagine Harper was sharing him some words of support after missing some time with his family situation. Bigger than baseball 🙏,” wrote Dodgers Nation on X.

This tender moment shows that the brotherhood baseball players share stretches far beyond the diamond, and fans appreciated how, even though the Dodgers and Phillies are fighting for home-field advantage in the NL, Bryce Harper was able to put that aside to express encouragement for Freddie Freeman.

“Oof… Bryce Harper hugging Freddie Freeman almost sent me to therapy. What a beautiful moment between 2 of the greatest to ever do it.. & during a game that means a whole helluva lot for the post season That moment will teach millions about perspective & what’s important. ❤️,” X user @BrandonArbeloa expressed.

Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman shouts out Bryce Harper after the game

Bryce Harper's hug was only a continuation of all the support he has been showing for Freddie Freeman and his family over the past week. The Dodgers first baseman revealed in a press conference after their 5-3 win over the Phillies on Monday that Harper had been checking up on him regularly, wanting to make sure that Maximus was alright.

“Bryce probably texted at least four times during the nine days, really checking in…I'm just very thankful for the baseball community, lifting up Max in prayer and love and support,” Freeman said, per Fabian Ardaya of MLB.com.