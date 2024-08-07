The Atlanta Braves have had some brutal injury luck this season. But, things are starting to look up, with center fielder Michael Harris II looking like he's close to a return.

Harris II hasn't played since June 14, leaving the Braves game against the Tampa Bay Rays early after straining his left hamstring while running the bases.

Braves manager Brian Snitker provided an update before Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Snitker said that Harris II, who began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, could re-join the Major League team on Friday, according to Dave O'Brien of The Athletic.

“Yeah, I think so” Snitker said. “If everything goes well. He’s going to have to run around in the outfield, but hopefully that’s the case.”

Harris II, the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year, is one of the Braves' most important players. Harris II is a Gold Glove-caliber defender and bats at the top of the lineup for the Braves. Even though he's had a down year at the plate for his standards, hitting .250/.295/.358, all career lows, his return will still be a welcome one for a Braves team that is currently fighting for their postseason lives.

Can Michael Harris II's return spark Braves?

Before the season, the Braves were considered one of the favorites to make it out of the National League and compete for the World Series. While they are still in postseason position, half a game behind the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third NL Wild Card spot, they have not met expectations.

Season-ending injuries to reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. and All-Star Spencer Strider have tempered those expectations, but the Braves have shown that they can still be competitive.

The NL East appears to be out of reach, with the Philadelphia Phillies holding a strong six-game lead at the top of the division. That makes the Wild Card race even more important. The division rival New York Mets are just one game behind the Braves. The St. Louis Cardinals are not far behind at three games behind, followed by the Pittsburgh Pirates at 3.5, the San Francisco Giants at 4.5, and the Cincinnati Reds at 5.5.

Every game matters going forward. That's why a player like Harris II, who can make a game-changing impact on both sides of the field, is so important to the Braves right now. Hopefully, all goes well during his rehab appearances and he'll be able to join the team soon.