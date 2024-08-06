ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers are on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Tigers-Mariners Projected Starters

Keider Montero vs. Luis Castillo

Keider Montero (1-5) with a 6.18 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 43.2 innings pitched, 34K/12BB, .279 oBA

Last Start: vs. Kansas City Royals: Loss, 7 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 2 starts, 5.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11.2 innings pitched, 7K/1BB, .298 oBA

Luis Castillo (9-10) with a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 136.1 innings pitched, 130K/38BB, .235 oBA

Last Start: at Boston Red Sox: Win, 6 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 2.82 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 73.1 innings pitched, 76K/14BB, .229 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Mariners Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +176

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 7.5 (+102)

Under: 7.5 (-124)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Root Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit has some work to do in this game. Castillo is a good pitcher, but he does have a tendency to give up a few barrels. The Tigers have to take advantage of this and hit the mistakes. The Tigers do not have the best offense, but they also do not chase many pitches out of the zone. As long as they stay patient at the plate, and hit their pitches in the zone, the Tigers should be able to put up a few runs.

Montero is not having the best season. However, the Mariners are not a good offensive team. Seattle is towards the bottom of the MLB in batting average, slugging percentage, whiff percentage, and zone contact percentage. Montero should be able to shut down the Mariners offense and at least keep the Tigers in the game.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Castillo is coming off one of his best months. He had a 1.99 ERA in July while making five starts. Castillo had two scoreless outings, and he did not allow more than three runs in any of his starts. He should be able to continue that in this game. The Tigers have hit just over .200 since the All-Star break, and they are bottom-5 in the MLB in batting average, as well. Castillo should have no problem shutting down the Tigers in this game.

The Mariners have a good matchup on offense. Montero is allowing opponents to hit almost .280 off him this season, and he has allowed 11 home runs in his eight games pitched. The Mariners have a chance to do some real damage on offense in this game, despite their season-long struggles. Expect Seattle to make a lot of solid contact of Montero and push a few runs across. As long as they do this, they will win the game.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This is a game between two teams who are not great offensively. For that reason, I would not be shocked to see the under be in play for this game. As for the winner, I like Luis Castillo to be victorious. He is the better pitcher, and he is much better at home than on the road. I will take the Mariners to win this game.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+105)