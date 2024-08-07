The New England Patriots are out of the running of the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. They are no longer pursuing a trade for the San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver after gaining steam as a possible landing spot in the past couple of days. But the reason might demoralize and offend the Foxborough Faithful.

Aiyuk was not interested in joining the Pats even though there was a substantial contract offer on the table, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. That stings.

New England was considered to be on the shortlist of franchises that could realistically assemble a worthwhile trade package for Aiyuk, but the 26-year-old can essentially force the 49ers' hand in any potential talks they have with other teams. If he does not express interest in signing an extension, then a deal is unlikely to be finalized.

It should be noted that Schefter specifically mentioned that the Patriots are excited about their young WR room, so perhaps this whole situation was a bit more complex. Regardless, they clearly tried to pull off this big move and ultimately come away empty-handed.

People will remember this moment. If Aiyuk winds up somewhere else like the Cleveland Browns or Pittsburgh Steelers and fails to achieve notable success on an individual or team level, Patriots fans will incessantly remind him of the choice he made. If he thrives, however, then they will absorb yet another dagger in what has been a painful post-Tom Brady era in New England.