ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies-Mariners.

The Philadelphia Phillies have now lost six games in a row. What's worse, however, is that a number of their losses are inexplicable and improbable. The Phillies blew a 4-1 sixth-inning lead to the New York Yankees a few days ago on a night when Yankee star Gerrit Cole was scratched from his start just before first pitch. Now the Phils have endured another true head-scratcher, a 6-5, 10-inning loss in which they led 5-0 in the fifth inning. The Phillies are being battered by a perfect storm of fine margins and futility in big moments. They're getting leads but aren't holding them. They're scoring runs, but aren't getting the really big late-inning hit. The starting pitchers who were so good for so long are finally wobbling. A lot of different negative forces are coming together at the same time, and the Phillies aren't making the key play in a game's central inflection point to turn the tide. The Phillies are stuck in a Murphy's Law loop right now, where anything that can go wrong does go wrong, even from an advantageous position. Everyone in baseball is wondering if the team widely regarded as the best in the sport, certainly in the National League, is going to halt its slide or allow the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets back into the NL East chase.

The Seattle Mariners made deadline trades, and they have quickly paid off with a series of high-scoring games. The Mariner offense looks rejuvenated after the additions of Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner. Let's see how long the Mariners can keep hitting. If they can, they become the favorite in the AL West.

Phillies-Mariners Projected Starters

Zack Wheeler vs. Logan Gilbert

Zack Wheeler (10-5) has a 2.94 ERA. The contender for the National League Cy Young Award got rocked by the Yankees a few days ago. He was bad. He gave up three homers, he walked a bunch of hitters, and he simply lacked command. In a big game against a good team and a strong opposing pitcher (Logan Gilbert), let's see what Wheeler will do. This is a moment when his team needs him to be the big dog and the stopper on the mound.

Last Start: Monday, July 29 vs the New York Yankees: 5 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 52 1/3 IP, 40 H, 21 R, 7 HR, 18 BB, 52 K

Logan Gilbert (6-7) has a 3.11 ERA. The Mariners' superb starting pitcher was even worse in his last start than Wheeler was in his recent start. Gilbert didn't even get out of the third inning in an awful game versus the Red Sox. Gilbert versus Wheeler is a battle of two high-end pitchers who both need to turn things around for themselves and their teams.

Last Start: Monday, July 29 vs the Boston Red Sox: 2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 65 1/3 IP, 45 H, 25 R, 7 HR, 11 BB, 69 K

Here are the Phillies-Mariners MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Mariners Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -136

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 7 (-102)

Under: 7 (-120)

How to Watch Phillies vs Mariners

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

After losing six straight, it's hard to think the Phillies won't figure things out. Zack Wheeler should pitch really well. If the Phillies give up no more than two runs, they should be able to cover.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are crumbling, and the Mariners are rolling after winning the first two games of this series. Logan Gilbert should be a lot better in this game than he was in Boston. It's a simple formula for Seattle.

Final Phillies-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This looks like an all-world pitching duel. It feels like a coin flip, even though we're leaning to the Phillies. Pass on this one. That's our official call.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Phillies-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5